New Delhi: The Congress on Friday postponed a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee to review a complaint against former Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. According to sources, the meeting scheduled for Friday through virtual mode has been postponed as there was a technical issue pointed out by one of the members.

The disciplinary committee acts as per the party constitution which states that the state unit can recommend action only against a panel junior to it. In case the complaint is against an MP or an AICC member, the recommendations of the state unit for disciplinary action should be sent to the Congress Working Committee, which is the highest body at the central level. Further, in the case of an MP or an AICC member, the charges have to be mentioned clearly and a notice period of two weeks is required for the person concerned to reply.

However, the Congress Working Committee, if it deems fit, can reduce the two-week notice period, said the sources. The complaint against Sidhu had come from AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary, who had forwarded a letter from state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to party chief Sonia Gandhi on April 23. The matter was then referred to the disciplinary panel, which had decided to look at the complaint against Sidhu on Friday. The meeting was to be held virtually as senior leader AK Antony, who heads the disciplinary committee, is not in Delhi. The state unit will now have to resend the complaint against Sidhu, said the sources.

A similar complaint against former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar was recently heard by the panel, which had recommended two years of suspension and removal from all party posts. However, Sonia Gandhi waived off the recommended two years suspension while removing Jakhar from all party posts. In his letter dated April 23 Harish Chaudhry alleged that Sidhu had been making statements against the party government earlier despite warnings and leveled corruption charges against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Such remarks before and during the crucial polls dented the party’s chances severely, the complaint said.

Chaudhary further said that during the recent taking charge ceremony of the new team, Sidhu just came, wished Raja Warring, and left the place in a hurry while party leaders were present at the venue in large numbers to present a picture of unity. In his letter, Chaudhary had also mentioned the recent tweets from Sidhu in which the former state unit chief has praised poll manager Prashant Kishor, who recently parted ways with the Congress after his plan to revive the grand old party was reviewed by a group of senior leaders.

