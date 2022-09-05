Chandigarh: Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is constantly facing brutal social media trolls for dropping a catch in Sunday's India-Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai. His coach Jaswant Rai, however, has urged people to watch matches with the right spirit and not troll players.

Coach Jaswant Rai's reaction on fast bowler Arshdeep Singh troll

"I didn't expect something like this. He shouldn't have been trolled for the drop. This is cricket, anything can happen in it. It's a part of the game and India still had the chance to win the match. Pakistani batters should be appreciated for the way they played. I request people to watch the game with passion and not troll players," he said.

"Some people want to spoil the atmosphere of the country. People are emotional about cricket in India, especially when it's about a high-voltage match against Pakistan. I have full faith in the Indian audience and fans. All players are supporting Arshdeep, and the media and the government also stand with him. He is a young player and is performing very well. Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. The same people praised Arshdeep after he got two wickets in the opening game. Making an issue of a drop-catch is wrong," he added.