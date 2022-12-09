Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who arrived to attend the fifth meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) programme in Delhi on Friday, said that Punjab will launch its ‘Industrial Development Policy’ and 'Electric Vehicle policy' within a few months. Mann, while interacting with the delegates at the meet, said that Punjab is heading towards development and the government will also focus on sewage logging and road maintenance.

Countries like Japan, Korea and Singapore will soon approach India with business ideas, which will create employment and eventually will end drug addiction in the state, he said. Mann aims to attract business models to the state and during the meeting, he urged the delegates to establish industries in Punjab, which will create employment in the state.

The CM promised his full support to the delegates at the CII meeting, he also said that he is even ready to work 24x7 for the state's development. The work should not be restricted to the MoU, but it should be established on the ground level, which will ultimately boost, the state's, employer's and the employee's development, he added.