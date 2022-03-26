Chandigarh (Punjab): The newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will release more than Rs 58 crore compensation to farmers and labourers In Mansa today. He will provide compensation for damage to the cotton crop due to pink bollworm. After becoming the Chief Minister, this will be Mann's first visit to Mansa. The move was taken as the farmers faced heavy losses and this compensation was long-awaited.

It is worth mentioning that in the Malwa region, Mansa and Bathinda, the Congress government had promised to give compensation of Rs 17,000 per acre for 100 per cent loss, while 10 per cent compensation was to be given to the workers.

"The government has released compensation of ₹1,01,39,45,087 for the crop damaged by pink locust. Will fulfill all promises and guarantees in all situations," AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan tweeted

Mann on Tuesday announced that 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D will be regularised. The Punjab CM in a tweet mentioned, "We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments."

He also added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised the same in the manifesto and hence they are trying to get it implemented at the earliest.

