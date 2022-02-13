Chandigarh (Punjab): Slamming the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that Kejriwal is a "liar".

This comes after Channi was given clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He tried levelling allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," said Channi.

Earlier, Channi was given a clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining in his Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency by the Ropar district administration and the police.

Channi also compared Kejriwal and the leaders of the Aam Admi Party to the British and said that AAP has come to "loot" Punjab.

"British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But, Punjab will show them their place like it did to Mughals, British," Channi said.

Taking a dig, Channi also said that the government is "not formed on the basis of lies."

The Governor had asked the DGP to probe the matter, after AAP state co-in-charge Raghav Chadha had submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, demanding an inquiry into Channi's alleged role in illegal mining at Jindapur village near Chamkaur Sahib.

Last month Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

