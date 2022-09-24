Chandigarh: In the sensational Chandigarh University case, the Punjab Police on Saturday said it had arrested arrested an Army Personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh, who is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student.

The development came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter for which a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo was constituted.

Based on forensic and digital evidence, the Police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused. The accused Army Personnel was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh, the DGP said.

The SAS Nagar Police have also obtained a two-days transit remand of the accused from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila to produce him before the Magistrate in SAS Nagar, he added. The SAS Nagar Police had already arrested three including a girl student and two others from Himachal Pradesh and some electronic devices were seized from their possession.

Pertinently, the SIT headed by SP Counter Intelligence Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti along with two members including DSP Kharar-1 Rupinder Kaur and DSP AGTF Deepika Singh has been conducting speedy investigations in the case. "The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail," said DGP Punjab.