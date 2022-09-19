Chandigarh (Punjab) : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted a three-member all-women Special Investigation Team of police officials to probe the case in which a Chandigarh University student allegedly made objectionable videos of her hostel mates, police said on Monday.

Three accused including a girl student from the college have been arrested in connection with the case. The SIT team will be under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo. "SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

He further appealed to everyone to maintain peace and said, "Don't fall to unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Earlier in the day sources said that the Chandigarh University varsity has been shut for students till September 24.

The decision comes in the wake of massive protests by students demanding action against the allegations that objectionable videos of several students at the girls' hostel of Chandigarh University in Mohali were recorded by a fellow hosteller and shared on social media. Two accused have been arrested and one detained in connection with the incident.

Visuals today from the campus of the University showed several students carrying their luggage as they left the premises. Protests that began on Saturday night continued till late on Sunday. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking showers in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted all these claims of suicide.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them by saying "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed". "We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar.

DIG Bhullar told ANI that there was a communication gap earlier, which the police are trying to bridge. "The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar said.

The Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar also dismissed as "rumours" that students have attempted suicide. "No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumour that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," Talwar said.

On Sunday, one accused identified as Sunny Mehta was arrested. The youth belongs to a village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town. The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma. Both the accused were nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla and were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohur and Dhalli police stations respectively.

"Punjab Police has arrested and has left with the accused from Rohru in case FIR no 194/22 dt 18/9/22 u/s 354C IPC, 66E IT act PS Sadar Kharad Punjab. The 23-year accused, resident of Rohru has been handed over to them," read a statement of Shimla Police. The girl student of Chandigarh University in Mohali has also been arrested by police. She had reportedly said that she had made videos of some girls and sent them to a youth in Shimla. (ANI)