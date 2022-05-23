Chandigarh: With the world becoming a global village, international collaborations are much more pertinent for any academic institute. Taking note of it, and understanding what it takes to help students holistically prepare for their careers, Chandigarh University (CU) has made more than 383+ international collaborations, said a statement from the Varsity said.

Hundreds of Chandigarh University students flew abroad to study and more than 221 students were selected for an internship at Walt Disney through the collaboration programmes helping students with global exposure and new age opportunities.

Furthermore, through these collaborations students at Chandigarh University can choose from a wide range of options like international summer and winter programmes; semester abroad/exchange programmes, higher education programmes, global immersion programmes and international internships. Through such programmes, the students through international collaborations can enhance and broaden their skills.

They can develop themselves more and can be aware of the dynamics of the global business world, hence, manifest the vision to succeed in their careers. Most importantly, learning from international visits and attending international workshops/seminars/classes enable students to experience and understand the global scenario from a different cultural perspective. This plays a significant role to develop the quality of empathy among them.

Furthermore, cross-cultural exposure is yet another addition to the arsenal of a student, who gets global exposure through the route of education. A plethora of CU students has made their mark in multinational organisations as these collaborations have enabled the students to conduct business successfully anywhere and with anybody.

Global exposure has sensitised our students and is bound to help them with the spirit of understanding leadership and teamwork most effectively and efficiently. Through its global tie-ups, Chandigarh University has been putting its students across the globe in various universities for gaining a competitive edge.

With the world converging towards globalisation, barriers such as language, borders and cultures are exponentially diluting and thereby widening the opportunities for students. Therefore, students need to be better prepared and equipped than ever before and take advantage of every global opportunity that may fall in their way. For that, education through a global route and the right place for education are two important tools for a student to pave way for a bright future.

Chandigarh University has made the right tie-ups, as it is by the virtue of the right tie-ups only that the students at our university can benefit the most. May it be the top-notch universities in the USA or Australia or Canada, students over the years have made significant value additions to their skills and have hence bagged top-notch packages.

Cross-cultural references and global perspective have allowed our students to have a pragmatic view of the business setting and practices in various countries. When CU students learn from a multinational faculty, they are provided with an overall view of the business practices across various cultures and territories. This helps our students excogitate various business strategies happening in outlandish markets and learn to apply the same in their business setting.

Some of Our international tie-ups are with USA: University of North Alabama, Arkansas State University, Christian Brothers University and New York Film Academy; Europe: Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University, Kazan Federal State University, National University of Science and Technology; UK: Middlesex University, Northumbria University, the University of East London and Brunel University; Australia: Charles Sturt University, Deakin University, the University of Canberra and University of the Sunshine Coast; Canada: Concordia University, Montreal, University of Regina, University of Ontario Institute of Technology and Vancouver Film School; New Zealand: Massey University, Cornell Institute of Business & Technology, Auckland Institute of Studies and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology; Israel: Tel Aviv University and University Sains Malaysia; Singapore: James Cook University, Taiwan, National Yang-Ming University and National Central University, said the statement.

(Advertorial)