Chandigarh: Accusing them of attempt to murder, the Punjab police and Chandigarh police have registered separate FIRs against organisers of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in connection with the clash on Wednesday that left at least two dozen Chandigarh police personnel and a dozen Punjab police personnel injured.

The seven persons named in the FIR are associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is spearheading the protest to seek the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

Among those booked are Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leaders Gurcharan Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala for rioting, instigating with weapons, unlawful assembly, obstructing a government servant on duty, disobeying public order and voluntarily causing harm to a government servant on duty, damage to government property, criminal conspiracy and arms act.

The FIR said the protesters deliberately damaged police vehicles and other police equipment. It said amid the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans, some protesters on tractors and horses attacked policemen with sticks, swords and spears with the intention to kill them. The FIR said several police personnel, who sustained injuries ran to save their lives and had they (policemen) not saved their lives by running away, the protesters would have killed them. However, no arrests have been made either by the Chandigarh p or the Punjab police in connection with the violence yet.