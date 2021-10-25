Chandigarh: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lambasted the Union Government over extension of Border Security Forces' jurisdiction. Sidhu pointedly said that the Centre is weakening the country's federal structure by creating a state within a state.

"Centre is weakening country’s federal structure, by creating “a State within a State” BSF means Border Security Force, What is the definition of border? 50 kms ?? Public order, which connotes public peace & safety is primarily the responsibility of State Govt," tweeted Sidhu.

Sidhu also sternly termed the Centre's move as an encroachment on states' constitutional rights. "Without obtaining consent of the state government, the notification amounts to encroachment on constitutional rights of the states, disregarding the democratic powers of the people of Punjab vested in the state legislature and state executive," read Sidhu's tweet.

Putting forth the possibility of arbitrary detention and illegal arrests, Sidhu wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "In West Bengal, BSF daily violates the constitutional provision of the country in the name of security and there is a possibility that instances of torture, false cases, arbitrary detention and illegal arrests would happen in Punjab too."

Specifying the number of extra-judicial torture cases by the security forces, he said, "There are number of cases in Bengal where BSF did not inform local police after firing incidents. Bengal Govt in last five years had lodged a total of 240 cases accusing BSF of extra-judicial torture, 60 cases of extrajudicial execution & eight cases of forced disappearance." Of these, in 33 cases, the NHRC recommended compensation to the victims or to their next of kin, added Sidhu.

Sidhu also took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Police for detaining Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and posed the question who will take guarantee of a common person if BSF detains him or her. "If UP Police can illegally detain @priyankagandhiji for more than 60 hours without any valid reason, Who takes guarantee of a common person if BSF detains him/her ??" asked Sidhu.

Earlier, Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi opposed the Union Government's move. Punjab Cabinet on October 18 said law and order is a state subject and the police force is capable of dealing with any situation. Slamming the Congress government, the Shiromani Akali Dal said the chief minister should answer "why he had acquiesced" to the Centre's move. Meanwhile, the BJP Punjab unit has decided to boycott the all-party meeting called by CM Channi to discuss the issue. The saffron party stated that there is no conflict between the BSF and the state police.

The Central Government amended the BSF Act on October 13 granting authority to the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50-kilometre stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

