CCTV captures shocking hit-and-run in Chandigarh:

Chandigarh: A woman was hit by an SUV in Chandigarh while she was feeding stray dogs with CCTV capturing the shocking hit-and-run that happened at Sector 53 on Saturday. Tejashwita, 25, was feeding stray dogs on a roadside Saturday night when a Thar Jeep was seen hitting her and fleeing from the spot. CCTV footage shows the speeding vehicle hitting Tejashwita who is then seen rolling and writhing in pain.

According to local inputs, Tejashwita suffered injuries to her head and is recovering at a hospital. She and her mother Manjinder used to feed the stray dogs routinely. On Saturday as well, Manjinder was with her at the time of the incident. She rushed towards her daughter when the SUV hit her but before she could do anything, the SUV rushed past them. Manjinder then sought help from passers-by but no one stopped to assist the injured woman.

She then called the police control room and her husband after which Tejashwita was rushed to a local hospital. Neither the vehicle has been traced nor has the accused been arrested yet though police, according to reports, have made a daily diary report of the incident. They are going to record the family's statement by Monday evening, reports said. “According to doctors, the injuries are minor. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and its driver," a police official was quoted saying by a national daily.

The incident took place a few weeks after the shocking Delhi hit-and-drag incident in which a 20-year-old woman's body was dragged under a vehicle for several kilometres. The incident triggered sharp criticism of the rising number of hit-and-run cases in Delhi and its nearby states.