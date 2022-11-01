Ludhiana (Punjab): At least five people fell unconscious and were rushed to the Civil hospital after carbon dioxide gas leaked from a canter in the Giaspur area of Ludhiana at 7 am on Tuesday. The incident occurred when liquid carbon dioxide was being transferred from a tanker to Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure Ltd. The safety valve of the canter got damaged somehow which caused the leakage. A major accident was averted as the workers quickly closed the valve and released oxygen.

Following the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ludhiana Rahul Chaba reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said, "Safety valve of the canter was damaged which caused gas leakage. Five workers in the adjoining unit Gaurav knitwears suffered suffocation, became unconscious and were admitted to the Civil hospital. The condition of the workers is stable now. He also said that a detailed probe will be conducted in this regard." ADC said, "a major accident was averted as foreman Dinesh Chander quickly closed the valve of the canter and increased the oxygen level by releasing oxygen gas."