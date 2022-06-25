Chandigarh: The budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will continue till 30th June. On June 27, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will present its first budget. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will present a paperless budget. The government claims that this time the budget of Punjab has been prepared with the advice of the people and it will be a budget prepared by the people for the people.

On the first day of the budget session, the government was badly besieged over the murder of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala. Congress leader of the opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, and MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in the assembly that security was reduced despite threats against Moose Wala. It was later made public which led to his death.

The AAP government will also bring a white paper on the economic condition of Punjab to the Vidhan Sabha, through which the opponents will be checkmated. CM Bhagwant Mann said that he would disclose who looted the treasury of Punjab, and every penny of Punjabis will be taken into account. One MLA - One Pension proposal will be brought to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Mann government had earlier passed it in the cabinet. However, the governor withdrew the ordinance. In addition, a proposal will be made to make 36,000 unskilled workers permanent.