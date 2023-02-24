Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government will present its budget for the financial year 2023-24 on March 10 during the 16th session of the Punjab legislative assembly beginning from March 3. The budget session will end on March 24. Ahead of the budget session, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a Cabinet meeting at the CM's office in Punjab Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Disclosing the details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Cabinet authorised the Governor to convene the session under Article 174 of the Constitution of India. As per the schedule, the budget session will commence on March 3 at 10 am with the Governor’s address, followed by obituary references at 2 pm.

On March 6, the motion of thanks and discussion on the Governor’s address will take place at 10 am. The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2021-22, presentation of supplementary grants for the year 2022-23, and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2022-23 will be held on March 7, followed by legislative business.

The non-official business will be held on March 9 and Budget estimates for the year 2023-24 will be presented before the House on March 10, followed by a general discussion on the budget. General discussion on the Budget estimates for the year 2023-24 will resume at 10 am on March 11 till its conclusion and voting. This will be followed by the legislative business on March 24 after which the House will be adjourned sine die.