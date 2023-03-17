Amritsar/Lahore: Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation of Pakistan (BSMFP) Chairman Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, has said that he was prevented from celebrating the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 2023, in Lahore, Pakistan, as before. Like every year, the terrorist organizations in Pakistan have threatened to blow up the venue, Qureshi said.

However, the BSMFP has taken a bold decision to celebrate the coming martyrdom day with grandeur as before, ignoring the threats by terrorist organizations in Pakistan. This is despite an attack that took place during the event last year. Giving information in this regard, BSMFP Chairman Qureshi said that for the past few days, he is being threatened by many extremist organizations in Pakistan not to hold this event.

Qureshi also said that if there is any kind of loss of life or property during this event, then the government of Pakistan will be primarily responsible for it. He also said that earlier this event was being celebrated in Lahore for many years. During the last few years, they have been facing huge problems, in which the leaders and members of the foundation and the Pakistani people who love Bhagat Singh Rajguru Sukhdev were hit with bricks, tomatoes and sticks by Pakistani extremists.

The BSMFP sent a letter to the authorities of Pakistan regarding their coming event and threats. They said they have not cancelled the event in any year, but celebrated it on a grand scale. The leaders of the BSMFP unanimously passed a resolution and sent it to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and Home Secretary of the Government of Pakistan.

A written request was sent to the DIG Inspector General Operations, Additional Inspector General Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Police Station Shadman Lahore for security. The organisers requested for preventing any terror acts or untoward incidents during the Martyrdom Day celebrations of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev on March 23 this year.

Bhagat Singh along with fellow revolutionaries Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar was hanged to death by the then British rulers in the Lahore Jail on March 23 in 1931. Bhagat Singh's martyrdom for the sake of his country has been inspiring successive generations of youth and patriots since then.