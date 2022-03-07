Taran Taran (Punjab): The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday foiled a major narcotics smuggling bid by shooting down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. On Monday morning, a BSF patrolling party suspected a drone movement on the outskirts in the Khemkaran area. "Immediately, the drone was shot down by the alert personnel. A consignment of about 4 kgs of heroin was seized," officials said.

After the incident, senior BSF officials reached the spot. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched in the area and the area was put on high alert.

READ: BSF opens fire after Pakistani drone spotted on IB in Jammu