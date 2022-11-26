Chandigarh: The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that entered from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Saturday. The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village, 34 km southwest of Amritsar city, on Friday evening, the BSF said. During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials. A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors. (PTI)