Ferozepur (Punjab): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered three packets of contraband item, suspected to be heroin of approximate 3.2 kilogrammes, from a paddy field near the border security fence that comes under 103 103 Battalion BSF at Ferozepur sector.

Nefarious elements constantly try to smuggle such consignments through various channels along the border. The counter intelligence wing, which is also in action against such anti-India activities, had recovered huge caches of illegal weapons, which were meant to disturb peace and harmony of the state.

On October 20, Punjab Police and the Border Security Force recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district.

The recovered items included 22 pistols ( most of them .30 bore Star mark) along with 44 magazines and 100 live rounds besides a packet of heroin (weighing 934 grams) packed in a black coloured kit bag concealed in a paddy field.

During the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that this ‘conceal and clear’ is the most-sought after modus operandi of Pakistan smugglers to supply the consignments for their aides at the Indian border.

On October 6, 2021, a consignment of foreign-made 48 pistols was recovered by police in Batala district.

READ: Punjab Cabinet opposes Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

(ani inputs)