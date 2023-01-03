Amritsar (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully seized a drone from the Amritsar border in Punjab. The BSF jawans have also recovered a consignment of 1 kg of heroin along with the drone. The BSF officials suspect it to be the one that was fired upon by the jawans at Kassowal on December 31 night.

The latest seizure of this drone in a damaged condition was made from the fields of a farmer on Monday. BSF officials said that it is an old broken hexacopter drone that was found fallen near the international border under Kassowal village in Ajnala of Amritsar. To this drone, a consignment of 1 kg heroin was also found tied up and it has been seized and sent for further investigation. The drone has also been sent for forensic examination.

BSF officials suspect that the seized drone is the same one that was detected at Kassowal village on the night of December 31. This drone had entered the Indian border and the jawans had fired on it at that time. After which the jawans stopped hearing the sound of the drone. Now, the present drone is seized in Amritsar border.