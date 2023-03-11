Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized over 3 kgs of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan on a farmland near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. According to the BSF, the jawans were on patrol on the intervening night of March 10 and March 11 when they heard the sound of a drone in the Border Outpost Dhanoy Kalan in Amritsar.

They also said that upon spotting the drone the BSF personnel instantly opened fire at it but the drone managed to escape and returned to Pakistan. Soon after the BSF jawans launched a search operation in the area and recovered a pink package in the Dhanoy Kalan village.

BSF officials said that upon opening the package, the jawans found three packets of heroin inside with a combined weight of 3.055 kg adding that it has a market value of around Rs 21 crore.

Also Read: Punjab: BSF fires 23 rounds at Pakistani drone forcing it back across border

"As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing. The troops deployed in depth areas also heard the sound of something dropping in the farming fields," BSF said in a statement. It further stated that the drone returned to Pakistan after dropping its consignment.

The development comes a day after the BSF personnel spotted a drone in Metla village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab coming from Pakistan. The BSF personnel opened fire at the drone and shot it down. During a search operation in the area, BSG officials recovered a hexacopter drone, one AK-series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of bullets.