Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled a major weapons smuggling bid from across the border by recovering a cache of arms and ammunition near the India-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur border district of Punjab, officials said. As per a BSF spokesman, the arms and ammunition were recovered by the 136 Battalion of BSF during a search operation near the 'zero line' of the border.

The recovery includes 3 AK 47 rifles with 6 empty magazines and 3 mini AK-47 rifles. Apart from this, 5 empty magazines of 3 pistols, along with 200 cartridges, have also been recovered, the spokesman said. The arms and ammunition had been packed in a bag from across the border to be smuggled into the Indian side.

The BSF said that the successful operation has foiled a major potential terrorist attack to be carried out by the terrorists. It said the BSF will continue the anti-terrorist operations along the Indo-Pak border in future. The BSF has foiled similar weapons smuggling bids along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab in the recent past.

On October 5, the BSF foiled a drug and narcotics smuggling bid by recovering four packets of suspected narcotics besides 50 live cartridges of 9MM on the Amritsar border in the state. The recovery came five days after the BSF on September 30, recovered two packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin with a gross weight of 2.180 kg wrapped in yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence.

On September 29, in the afternoon hours, BSF troops recovered two plastic pipes lying in the field ahead of border fencing near the village Bharopal, district Amritsar. A total of 0.560kg of suspected narcotics was recovered from these pipes, a spokesman said. On September 25, BSF troops recovered a plastic bottle tied with a hyacinth floating in the Sutlej river flowing from Pakistan to India. On the night of September 24, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object and fired on it. During searches, four packets weighing 3.290 kg of suspected narcotics were found.