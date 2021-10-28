Amritsar: Border Security Forces on Thursday encountered a Pakistani drone at the BOP Shahpur area under the Ajnala police station along the Line of Control in Punjab.

Following which the soldiers of the 3rd Battalion fired around 11 rounds to knock down the quadcopter, however, the drone managed to escape to Pakistan.

After that, the security forces launched a search operation in the area to check whether any consignment has been dropped by the drone or not.

The infiltration by the Pakistani drones has increased in the last two months and it has been used to smuggle drugs from Pakistan to India. Taking preventive measures Indian Army is continuously intensifying the search operation to nab these drug and arms smugglers.

Earlier, police in Jammu has detained one person in connection with weapon dropping at Phallian Mandal. The case was related to a drone dropping one AK-47, a night vision device, 3 magazines & ammunition at Phallian Mandal in Jammu on October 2.

