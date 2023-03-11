Amritsar: In yet another case of Pakistani drones breaching into Indian territory, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered three kg of heroin after firing at a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar district. Although BSF personnel fired at the drone, it managed to return to the Pakistan side after dropping three packets of the drugs on the field. The drone had entered the Indian territory after crossing the border in the early hours.

Taking to Twitter, the BSF wrote that in the wee hours of Saturday, the BSF jawans detected a drone intruding into the Amritsar sector. The BSF initiated counter-drone measures and fired at the Pakistani drone. On searching, BSF found three packets of suspected heroin, weighing 3.055 kg that was dropped by the drone before it crossed the Indo-Pak border and returned to Pakistan.

Incidents of drones from Pakistan breaching into Indian territory have increased in the last few months. A day ago, BSF personnel shot down a drone carrying firearms from Pakistan in the Gurdaspur sector. BSF had managed to seize AK series rifles, 40 rounds of bullets, and two magazines from the drone.

It was learnt that the firearms were intentionally dropped to destabilise the bordering state of Punjab. On February 26, BSF shot another Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector after it was seen crossing over to the Indian territory from the Pakistan side. Before this, a Pakistani drone carrying five kg of contraband was shot down by the BSF in January. The BSF had seized the illegal items.