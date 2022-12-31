Chandigarh: The troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Punjab Frontier captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of heroin and 67 weapons in 2022.

There have been more than 230 drone incursions from across the border. Resultantly, the BSF has captured 22 drones, 67 weapons, and 850 rounds of ammunition, neutralised two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistani nationals in separate incidents.

On the occasion of the 58th Raising Day, for the first time in the history of the BSF, the ceremonial BSF Raising Day Parade was organized in the holy city of Amritsar. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took the salute of the parade as the chief guest. In the true spirit of Jai Jawan Jai Kissan to assist border farmers and for speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers are being held regularly by respective Company Commanders, BSF said.

"BSF being a border guarding force also looks after the populace residing in bordering areas and for their well-being, conducts various Civic Action Programs, which include free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural activities, and also puts in efforts to help the needy people of the bordering area," BSF stated in a release.

It further stated that despite facing several challenges, including inclement weather, BSF jawans are guarding the borders around the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit. This year, BSF troops have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil, added the release.