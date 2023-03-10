Ferozpur (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a third intruder trying to enter the Indian territory near the International border in Ferozpur on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. According to official sources, the latest arrest was made when the infiltrator crossed the border and entered the Indian territory near the border outpost Tirath.

Sources in the BSF said, "BSF troops arrested the intruder near the border outpost Tirath when he entered the Indian territory. The intruder, during the initial interrogation, revealed that he is a citizen of the Khyber district in Pakistan. Further action is being taken as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)."

Sources further said, "Another intruder was arrested by the BSF troops from Punjab's Gurdaspur on Thursday afternoon. The BSF troops were patrolling near the border outpost Nikka when they saw some movement near the border. The Jawans even warned the intruder, but he did not go back and was arrested. During his search, the BSF troops recovered Pakistani currency and two packs of cigarettes from him."

"The intruder revealed his identity as Amir Raza, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan. The BSF will soon hand over the accused to the Punjab police after interrogation. After which action will be taken against him by registering a case under violation of Indian border," sources added. Earlier, the BSF had arrested an intruder from Pakistan, who was trying to enter the Indian territory on the intervening night of March 8 and 9. The forces caught him near the border outpost Rajatal near Punjab's Amritsar. During the interrogation, he revealed his identity as Samsuddin, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan.