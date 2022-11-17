Jalandhar (Punjab): Police on Wednesday night arrested one person identified as Mohammad Ashfaq in connection with the murder of a man Mohammad Shamim. The development comes days after Ashfaq stuffed the body of Shamim inside a suitcase and left it at Punjab's Jalandhar railway station on Tuesday morning.

Based on the CCTV footage from the railway station, the police arrested Ashfaq who was seen carrying a red colored suitcase that was stuffed with Shamim's body in the footage.

In a bid to hide the body Ashfaq stuffed it in the suitcase and left it at the railway station. A man noticed the abandoned bag at the railway station and informed the police officials. Then police began the investigation and scanned the CCTV footage at the railway station to identify the person who left the suitcase at the railway station.

Also read: Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police to seek further custody of Aftab; here's why

Police officials said, "Both Shamim and Ashfaq used to work in the same factory in Gadaipur and lived in separate rooms of a quarter. Shamim was in a relationship with a woman from the same locality but Ashfaq also liked that same woman. Shamim and Ashfaq had an argument over this which turned into a fight. As a result, Ashfaq killed Shamim." Ashfaq has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated.