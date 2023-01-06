Ludhiana: Family members of a youth vandalised the premises of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Thursday alleging that his body has been sold by the hospital authorities. After an investigation, it was found that the body of the deceased, who passed away on January 1, was accidentally taken by the family of a policeman and cremated it.

In two different cases, Ayush Sood a resident of Ludhiana, passed away on January 1 due to illness while on the same day, a policeman identified as Manish Sharma also died. Ayush Sood's body was kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary as his brother and sister were coming from abroad to attend the last rites. The kin of the policeman took Ayush's body by mistake and cremated the body.

Earlier, after the hospital authorities were unable to hand over Ayush's body to his family members they went on a rampage and ransacked the hospital adding that even some doctors were allegedly manhandled by them. The situation became worse as patients and doctors fled the spot fearing for their safety.

It may be recalled that protesters allegedly vandalised the office of the SMO. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Upon being informed about the incident a large police contingent reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The family members said that the last rites of Ayush were to be performed on Thursday, but his body disappeared. They blamed hospital authorities for negligence in not handing over the body. They alleged that the body of the youth was sold by the hospital authorities because he was young and demanded strong action against the hospital authorities.