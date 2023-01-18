Bathinda: Setting higher benchmarks for humanity to take note, the 'Blood Machine of Bathinda', Biru Bansal has donated blood 69 times so far. His wife and children also followed suit and have joined the campaign. Bansal started the blood donation campaign in 1998 and since then has been advocating the noble gesture that can save so many lives.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bansal informed that he has been associated with the blood donation Maha Daan campaign for the past 25 years. After two-and-a-half decades, Bansal has achieved the feat of donating blood 69 times. He has fully embraced the ideology of blood donation, touted as the greatest donation, in his life.

Bansal's 'Maha Daan' campaign has now grown into a huge blood donation drive with his family taking equal initiative. He has inculcated the habit and the attitude of service in his children as well. With time, scores of people have joined the humanitarian cause and made it a huge movement in Bathinda.

With Biru Bansal's efforts, Bathinda has become one of the top cities in Asia in terms of blood donation drives. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the many hurdles, Bansal informed that earlier people were hesitant to donate blood as they had certain misconceptions about it. It took time to create awareness amongst the people to come forward and donate blood as it may save the lives of many people fighting with diseases such as thalassemia and patients undergoing dialysis and pregnant women.

He even shed light on the many positive aspects of blood donation, apart from serving humanity. The record blood donor said that donating blood keeps one fit and healthy. People who regularly donate blood are saved from diseases such as cancer.

Bansal further said that many people are of the opinion that blood is sold in the market, which is untrue. He clarified that government hospitals provide blood for free, whereas private blood banks charge a nominal fee just for storing the blood. He appealed to the people to donate blood after every three months and help save people's precious lives.