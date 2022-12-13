Ludhiana: Chamanlal Bhalla lost his eyesight when he was six months old infant, but he never let it become his weakness. Rather, he made it his strength and years down the line, he is the only classical singer in Punjab, who has been teaching music to students as a professor at Punjab Agricultural University. Bhalla has also enchanted the audience with his ghazals and songs on the radio.

He is now imparting the knowledge of classical music to the younger generation. Bhalla came to India with his family at the time of the partition. However, tragedy struck the family as Bhalla lost his eyesight due to an infection while the family was on way to Jalandhar. Bhalla was enrolled in a blind school. Along with his studies, he studied music and did his graduation and post-graduation in music and vocals.

Braving all odds associated with blindness, he excelled in music and went on to become a professor and taught music for 33 years as a professor in Punjab Agricultural University. Bhalla said that he was very fond of listening to songs from the beginning and used to go to the temple and listen to the hymns. He said his inclination towards music increased and he got a music education at his school itself.

Realising his aptitude in music, he made music his profession and mastered it. He also continued to sing classical music and bhajans for All India Radio and Doordarshan. Bhalla also served as a judge in many major music competitions. Despite being from a very poor family, he achieved a position due to his hard work and is an inspiration for the youth.

Bhalla said that many star artists have taken music lessons from him. Bhalla said that today's youth are very much influenced by western songs and they sing the music in a commercial way, but classical music demands dedication and practice, which he said is lacking in today's youth. He considers music a heritage saying it is very important to preserve it.

Bhalla has sent two applications for the Padma Shri award, but till date, he has not been awarded the Padma Shri. He said that a musician is “not hungry for honours, but honours motivate him to perform better in his life”. “I have applied this time, too, I hope I will get this honour this time,” he added.