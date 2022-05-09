Blast reported outside Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali
Published on: 2 hours ago
Mohali: A blast targeting Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali was reported on Monday evening. According to sources, it was a Rocket Propelled Grenade that was fired at the headquarters using a rocket launcher. No casualties have been reported so far. Police have cordoned off the area and senior officials of the Punjab Police reached the spot.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
