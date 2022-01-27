Chandigarh: The BJP on Thursday released their second list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab state assembly elections. Fatehjung Bajwa who recently got inducted into the saffron party from the Congress has been given a ticket from Batala while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes Seema Kumari (Bhoa), Parminder Singh Gill (Gurdaspur), Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon (Dera Baba Nanak), Pradeep Singh Bhullar (Majitha), Kumar Amit Valmiki (Amritsar West SC), Balwinder Kaur (Attari SC), Narinder Pal Singh Chandi (Shahkot), Surinder Mahey (Kartarpur SC), Sarbjit Singh Makkar (Jalandhar Cantt), Parminder Sharma (Anandpur Sahib), Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Rupnagar), Darshan Singh Shivjot (Chamkaur Sahib), Sanjibv Vashishth (SAS Nagar), Ranjit Singh Gahlewal (Samrala), Praveen Bansal (Ludhiana North), Harjot Kamal Moga (Moga), Gurparvej Singh Sandhu (Guru Har Sahai), Vandana Sangwaan (Balluana SC), Rakesh Dhingra (Lambi), Dhayal Singh Sodhi (Maur), Dheeraj Kumar (Barnala), Randeep Singh Deol (Dhuri), Gurpreet Singh Shahpur (Nabha SC), Jagdish Kumar Jagga (Rajpura) and Vikas Sharma (Ghanaur).

Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda had announced that the party would be contesting 65 seats out of the 117 assembly elections in Punjab. Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party, which has allied with the BJP, is going to contest from 37 seats.

The state is going to the polls on February 20, while the results will be announced on March 10

