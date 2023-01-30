Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab): In a bizarre incident, a man conducted his death anniversary in Mandi Gobindgarh of Punjab. The man has been identified as Bhajan Singh, a resident of Majri Sodhian village, and has been performing his death anniversary for the past four years. The ceremony was performed with proper rituals in which his entire family was present. Later, he distributed food and blankets to the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhajan Singh said, "Life is short and nobody knows what is in store for us. Hence, we should live our life happily so that we may not regret passing away. I am not sure whether my kin would perform rituals after I die. Therefore, I decided to conduct the rituals on my own when I am still alive."

Singh further said, "Today is my fifth death anniversary. These rituals will be performed every year as s long I am alive. Food was offered to 11 girls and blankets were distributed to five needy persons." Bhajan Singh belongs to a middle-class family, who used to work in a mill in Mandi Gobindgarh for a long time.

Also read: Age is just a number for this 91-year-old porter of Haryana

In 2022, a man performed his death anniversary rituals on his own in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The man was identified as 75-year-old Harichandra Das, who performed death anniversary rituals for himself. According to Das, he performed his 'Shradh' on November 15, 2021. After a year, he performed his death anniversary. Harichandra Das said, "After my death, there is doubt in mind whether my sons will perform my 'Shradh' properly or not. In such a scenario, I thought of doing it on my own. I am religious in nature. Therefore, I performed my death anniversary on my own to attain salvation."