Chandigarh: Taking strong exception over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "irrational" statements during his visit to the state on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann quipped that Rahul's remarks were akin to "pot calling the kettle black".

The Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi has "no moral right to say anything about democracy or democratic norms". Bhagwant Mann reminded the scion of Gandhi family that he has been elected Chief Minister by the people of Punjab who had given a whopping mandate in favour of their party. He said that, unlike Charanjit Singh Channi who was made Chief Minister by Rahul Gandhi, he has been chosen by the people to serve them.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering in Hoshiarpur during his Bharat Jodo Yatra had asked Bhagwant Mann not to be "under anyone's remote control". "I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure from Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi. You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," said Gandhi.

Reacting to it sharply, Mann told Rahul Gandhi that "little knowledge is always dangerous". "That is what he is proving by issuing baseless statements in the state," Mann said. He reminded the Congress leader that his party had caused "irreparable damage" to democratic norms by running the Chief Ministers like "puppets". Mann asked Rahul Gandhi to "peep into his conscience before making any statement on the issue".

The Punjab Chief Minister said that not a long time ago, Gandhi had himself dislodged Captain Amarinder Singh from Chief Ministership and humiliated him around a year back. He further said that it was also ironic that the incumbent state Congress President is being "disgraced in full public view after being pushed umpteen times during the ongoing yatra, which was nothing more than a cheap tactic of Congress leader to hog media limelight".