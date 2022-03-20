Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann on Sunday ordered the reconstitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the drug trafficking charges against former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

A new SIT consisting of four members has been formed to be headed by AIG S Rahul, for the investigation of a drug case involving SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Senior officers of the Bureau of Investigation will supervise the probe, Director General of Police Punjab Viresh Kumar Bhawra told media today. Other members of the team include AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon and two DSP rank officers. The SIT will be supervised by Inspector General of Police (Crime) for Punjab, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, according to an order.

The previous SIT, formed by the Charanjit Singh-led government, was a three-member team headed by AIG Balraj Singh. The SIT was constituted to probe the allegations against Majithia, 46, on the basis of an FIR registered under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021. The 49-page FIR was based on the investigation report by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Harpreet Singh Sidhu, into a drug racket in the state. The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year.

Sources said ADGP Sidhu was not happy with the speed and outcome of the SIT headed by AIG Balraj and had conveyed the same to his superiors. Apart from this, AIG Balraj was also embroiled in a controversy over his son's out-of-turn promotion in the police department.

(With agency inputs)