Rupnagar (Punjab) : A Belgium-born woman, Lawrence, was so impressed by the customs and traditions of the Sikh religion that she formally embraced Sikhism. As per the conversion ritual, she drank nectar and got renamed Bibi Jagjit Kaur and started wearing whole-body clothing. Actually, this blonde first came into contact with one Nihang Jail Singh on Facebook. Both are now living in Kapurthala city in Punjab.

Their Facebook friendship thereafter, Nihang Jail Singh said that at first, the then Lawrence did not understand his language, as she knew only English at that time. "After this, she told me to translate whatever I have to say or send a voice message. Later, our conversation progressed, then Lawrence came from Belgium, drank Amrit and performed the Anand ceremony in the presence of Guru Patshah Ji," Nigang Singh said.

The inter-continental couple went to the Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Hola Mahalla. For this, the Sangat congregation is reaching large numbers at Gurudwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib to perform Nakamastak. Similarly, the now-converted Jagjit Kaur and Jail Singh also reached Gurdwara Sahib to pay obeisance. Both of them said that one should read Bani and become a guru.

Jagjit Kaur started living in Pura Bane after taking Amrit. She said that she is now learning to speak Punjabi language. Jagjit Kaur also said that she wanted her to wear the Guru's bana (form) as taught by Guru Gobind Singh who preached about maintaining one's natural appearance without cutting hair. The European woman expressed her wish to transform completely into a practising Sikh.

Speaking on this occasion, Gori Mem Jagjit Kaur said that she liked the holy land of Sultanpur Lodhi very much. He said that he has also visited Gurudwara Sri Ber Sahib and also attended Sri Bandi Chhor Divas at Amritsar. Jagjit Kaur expressed her liking for the historical places of Punjab. Now she has come to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Sri Akhand Path Sahib was started on Monday under the second phase of Hole Mahala in Sri Anandpur Sahib. Meanwhile, the Sangat congregation is reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib from different corners of the country and abroad. There is a lot of noise in the whole neighbourhood.