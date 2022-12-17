Bathinda (Punjab): Childhood vaccination protects children from several potentially fatal diseases. The first dose of vaccine is given at the birth of a child. However, many parents still hesitate to vaccinate their children. Lal Chand, a resident of Jhumba village, worked as a class four employee in the health department. He decided to highlight the importance of childhood vaccination by wearing loose attire with slogans written on it.

Chand has been spreading the message of childhood vaccination for the last four decades now. He prepared a 'Chola' (loose, long shirt) sporting slogans to underscore the importance of vaccination. Chand advocated protection of children against serious diseases. He was supported by his family members in this campaign. Along with this, Chand also wrote many poems and articles to make people aware of immunization.

His articles have also been printed in various newspapers. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Chand said, "Health literacy should be introduced to people so that they can understand and use healthcare information to make appropriate health decisions." Chand also said that "I want to write health literature in Punjabi to emphasize people's ability to use health information and make well-informed health decisions."