Bathinda (Punjab): Situation in Punjab's Bathinda took a tense turn on Monday when some Hindu scriptures were set on fire by miscreants. According to the police, a person on the main road set fire to Hindu religious texts in front of Gurdwara Qila Mubarak.

Shiv Sena leader Ankur Garg, while speaking to the media, said that incident took hardly 100 steps away from his shop. He demanded strict action against the perpetrators and questioned the police administration.

He also warned the police administration that if the police did not arrest the accused soon, there would be massive protests by Hindu groups. Deputy superintendent of police, Charanjiv Lamba said they were investigating the incident and checking the nearby CCTV cameras.

"We would soon arrest the culprits," the officer said.