Ferozepur: BSF troops on Saturday recovered a cartoon character-shaped balloon which entered the Indian territory from Pakistan's side, officials said. The balloon was found near the Bahadur Ke border outpost in Guruharsahai by troops of the Border Security Force's 160 battalions, they said.

According to the officials, a Pakistani currency note of rupees 10 and a piece of paper with a mobile number written on it were found attached to the balloon. An investigation into the matter is underway. (PTI)

