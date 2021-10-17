Chandigarh (Punjab): Former Deputy CM and President of Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Channi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the BSF jurisdiction extension.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last week amended the BSF Act to authorize the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest from 50 kilometers of international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. BSF had earlier been given the jurisdiction of such powers from 15 kilometers of international borders.

All Political parties in Punjab unanimously opposed the center's move saying that it is a concerted attack on constitutionalism. Punjab CM Charanjeet Channi also called it a direct attack on federalism and requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately roll back this irrational decision.

Meanwhile, Former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday requested CM to call an All Party Meeting to discuss this issue.

"The unilateral decision of the Centre to exponentially increase the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF in Punjab is an outright attack on the federal structure imbibed in the very essence of our constitution. This needs to be dealt with at a level above partisan lines. Hence, I would humbly request all parties to come together against this draconian move and work as a united front. I implore CM @CHARANJITCHANNI to convene an all-party meet at the earliest so that the course of action can be decided at the earliest," Badal tweeted.

Earlier, on Saturday Badal said that the BSF could now enter the Golden Temple at any time, and at the same time the paramilitary force could enter the Durgiana Mandir. He said that by expanding the jurisdiction of BSF, the Center was waiting to take unfair advantage of it. He also alleged that center's move is to make Punjab Govt. powerless just like Delhi, where even Delhi Police is not under the Chief Minister.

