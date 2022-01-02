Punjab: IPS officer B Chandra Sekhar has been appointed as Bureau of Investigation's Director in Punjab by the State government. He is succeeding Additional Director General of Police SK Ashthana, who is on leave.

The move comes after a leaked letter of SK Asthana caused major embarrassment to the Congress-led Punjab government. In the letter, Asthana had cited legal hurdles in conducting reinvestigation into drug cases against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

At the same time, the Punjab government has also promoted senior IPS officer AK Pandey as the Additional Director General of Police, Special Protection Unit and transferred a few district police chiefs.

J Elenchezian has been given charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, replacing Balwinder Singh.

Harkamalapreet Singh Khakh, who was the SSP of Kapurthala, has been posted as the Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence. Khakh was the SSP when a man was beaten to death over an alleged sacrilege bid at a gurdwara in Kapurthala.

Dayama Harish Omprakash will be the new Kapurthala SSP. IPS officer Charanjit Singh has been appointed as the SSP of Moga. Deepak Pareek has been given charge as SSP Mansa Gaurav. Toora has been posted as SSP Batala. Sandeep Garg is the new Patiala SSP.

(PTI)