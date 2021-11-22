New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on a tour in Moga, Punjab on Monday. Kejriwal has made a big announcement regarding women.

Arvind Kejriwal said in his election speech. "If the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, then every woman above 18 years of age in Punjab will get Rs 1,000 deposited every month in her account. If there are three women in a house, then they will each get Rs 1000. The women who are getting a pension will also be eligible for this scheme. This will be the largest women empowerment program in the world. To date, no government in the whole world has done such work for womens' empowerment."

Arvind Kejriwal added, "A fake Kejriwal is roaming in Punjab. Whatever I promise, he repeats the same. In the whole country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero, so beware of that fake Kejriwal."

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Moga to kickstart 'Mission Punjab'