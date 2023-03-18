Jalandhar: Punjab police arrested Khalisthani sympathizer Amritpal Singh but it was not a cake walk for them. The Waris Punjab De chief was chased by a convoy of more than 100 police cars for more than half-an-hour before they could cordon him off at Jallupur Khera village near Jalandhar.

Police also detained six of Amritpal's associates in Jalandhar and arrested Bhagwant Singh, also known as Prime Minister Bajeke, while he was working in his field.

According to sources, Amritpal was arrested by Mehitpur Police in the Mehtpur area of Jalandhar when he was going to Moga. As soon as the Punjab Police laid siege, Amritpal got into his car and fled through the link road. Around 100 vehicles of Punjab Police followed him, leading to severe traffic congestion on the Jalandhar-Moga National Highway. The police eventually caught up with Amritpal and arrested him.

Earlier that day, Amritpal had held programs on the Jalandhar-Moga National Highway in the Shahkot-Malsian area and Rampura Phul in the Bathinda district. The Jalandhar and Moga police had planned to arrest Amritpal secretly through a joint operation, for which they had called in police forces from nearby districts overnight.

Amritpal's convoy reached near Mehtpur town of Jalandhar at around 1 pm on Saturday and was surrounded by police. Six persons were caught in two vehicles leading the convoy. Amritpal's Mercedes car was third in the convoy. Seeing the police, his driver turned the car towards the link road and fled. Jalandhar and Moga police chased and caught him.

Three cases have been registered against Amritpal, out of which two are in the Ajnala police station of Amritsar district. Amritpal had attacked the Ajnala police station on February 23 with his supporters, angered by the arrest of one of his close associates.

The government has suspended internet facility in several areas of Punjab arrest of Amritpal because eof the seriousness of the situation. The Punjab Police have been praised for their swift action in apprehending Amritpal and his associates, which has helped maintain law and order in the state.