Firozpur (Punjab): Security forces in a joint operation recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Punjab's Firozpur area along the India-Pakistan international border on Thursday.

According to the information, the joint operation was carried out by the Border Security Forces along with Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana. During the operation, 47 rifles and A10 magazines, 8 rifles, 6 magazines, 5 pistols and 10 magazines were seized.

Notably, this is not the first time that such a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by the forces.

Earlier, the BSF in the Firozpur sector area on the Indo-Pakistan border on Monday night shot down a drone transporting contraband. The BSF soldiers swung into action after hearing the buzzing sound of the drone and threw glowing objects to bring down the drone. It was ferrying a green colour packet containing contraband.

