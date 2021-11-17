Chandigarh (Punjab): Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday spotted a Pakistani drone near the Bhindi Saidan village in Amritsar district. The 183 battalions of BSF opened fire on it, however, the drone returned to Pakistan.

Punjab police, BSF officials and security agencies have launched a search operation to ensure that the drone has not released any objectionable substances on the Indian side.

Earlier in October, the BSF had also spotted a drone along the India-Pakistan border under Ajnala police station limits in Amritsar. The drone was seen at around 12.30 am near the Shahpur border outpost.

The BSF has been put on high alert as the drone activities along the India-Pakistan border have increased in the last few months.

