Amritsar: In connection to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, Mansa Police have taken gangster Saraj Singh alias Mintu on production warrant from jail in Amritsar on Wednesday. Saraj Singh is suspected of arranging the vehicle used in the murder and police also suspect that some students were involved in the murder at the behest of Saraj.

Saraj is a history-sheeter and has more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, drug smuggling, possession of arms, etc registered against him.

Earlier, Mansa Police have also taken gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into custody. There was a total of 6-7 assailants said to be involved in the Moose Wala murder out of which three have been identified. While Punjab Police is seeking the help of the Central Agencies for Goldie Brar based in Canada.