Bathinda: Angered at the cancellation of his ration card, a youth allegedly assaulted the worker of a ration shop in Bathinda. A complaint has been lodged against the youth and an investigation is underway. The matter came to light after a video on the incident went viral. The ration card verification process is being conducted in Punjab and many people are angry after their cards got cancelled.

The youth identified as Ashwini Chawla went to the house of Surinder Pal, who works as a helper in a ration shop, and beat him up for the cancellation of his card. Many people were present when the incident occurred. Seema, an eyewitness, said that Ashwini was angry after finding that his card was cancelled and straightaway went to Surinder's house. He asked Surinder about his card and was told that it was cancelled. Shocked after hearing this, Ashwini beat up Surinder, who ran away to save his life, Seema narrated.

A complaint was lodged with the police demanding action against Ashwini. Meanwhile, Ashwini said his card was cancelled on Sunday. After this, there was an argument with the ration shop owner. Ashwini alleged that it was the shop owner, who had attacked him. ASI Muhammad Yusuf said he has received a complaint in this regard and the matter was being investigated.

He said action will be taken after examining the video, which is making rounds on social media. It may be mentioned that the BJP has criticised Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government for conducting the verification of ration card holders. The saffron party had also said that ration cards were issued after scrutiny and that the process that was being held was just an attempt to scare the poor.