Amritsar: Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead during a protest, was cremated in the city on Sunday, with supporters as well as security forces present in large numbers.

Suri died during treatment after being shot five times during a protest near Gopal Mandir in the Amritsar's Majihtia Road area. The demonstration in question took place after some idols of Hindu deities were found in broken condition at the roadside, an act Suri had termed sacrilegious.

The accused, Sandeep Singh Sunny, was arrested the same day and on Saturday was sent to a seven-day police custody. Former Punjab deputy chief minister O P Soni and Durgiana Temple Management Committee president Lakshmi Kanta Chawla were among those who attended the cremation.

The autopsy was completed on Saturday but Suri's family had protested against the cremation, putting forth several demands, including according to martyr status to him. The demands included, among others, a government job for one family member and a security cover for those who survive Suri.