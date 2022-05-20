Amritsar: A Special Task Force (STF) team of the Punjab Police on Friday arrested four youths, including a class 8 student, from whom large quantities of explosives have been recovered. As per information, the arrest took place inside a housing society located near the Amritsar airport. Initially, two among the accused were arrested, following which they were interrogated and two more arrests followed.

Speaking to the media, IG Border Range Mohnish Chawla on Friday confirmed the arrest. "Heroin was being smuggled to India using drones. One of the accused, said to be 15 years old, has not been arrested yet". The IG also stated that the minor had been sent to a juvenile correctional facility.

He also said that the arrests would hopefully "succeed in breaking a big chain" regarding the drug trafficking problem. The four accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Dilbag Singh, Harpreet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh. The group is yet to be produced before the court.

