Amritsar: The Amritsar court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha for allegedly violating COVID norms during the pandemic Wednesday. It has been learned that the court has issued the warrant to the two accused leaders under section 188 of IPC.

The Amritsar rural police booked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha besides former MLA Amanpal Singh Bony Ajnala for Covid violations and illegal restraint on the complaint of the firm involved in sand mining in the Beas riverbed.

On his way back from Amritsar, Badal and other SAD leaders had conducted a ‘raid' while alleging illegal mining on the riverbed located on the national highway.

After seeing SAD leaders along with their cavalcade and media persons, the drivers of the trucks ran away. Sukhbir had lodged a complaint against Cabinet Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria and MLAs Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and others for the alleged illegal mining.

Meanwhile, Friends and Company, the firm involved in the mining, also lodged a counter-complaint. (With agency inputs).