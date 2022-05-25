Amritsar: Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Harpreet Singh Sudan has banned the use of remote piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in areas adjoining the India-Pakistan border across the city. The radius of 25-km near the border has been declared a “no drone zone” and notice boards have been installed outside all police stations in these areas.

Following weeks of scattered incidents of arms and explosives recovery in the state as well as a grenade attack on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Office in Mohali. DC Amritsar has banned the flying of drones near border areas and offices of security agencies in Amritsar for security reasons.

As per orders, the ban has been imposed by the administration near offices of the Army, Air Force Stations, as well as facilities of the BSF and other security agencies. DC Amritsar said that there was a suspicion of smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones due to which this ban has been imposed. The administration has banned drones from flying until August 10. hed added.